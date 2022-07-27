Ekiti 2022: Oni gets unhindered access to inspect electoral materials

The Ekiti State Election Petitions Tribunal in Ado-Ekiti has granted an ex-parte motion filed by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Segun Oni, asking that he should be granted unfettered access to the electoral materials used for the June 18, 2022 governorship election.

In granting Oni’s request, the Tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow him access to inspect the electoral materials which include BVAS, all ballot papers and voters register used during the election.

The Tribunal which had its inaugural sitting on Tuesday was chaired by Justice Wilfred I. Kpochi; Justice Sa’ad I. Zadawa (Member 1) and Justice Jacob A. Atsen (Member 2).

The petitioner, Segun Oni, was represented by a team of lawyers including Barristers Biodun Fasakin, Owoseni Ajayi, Marakinyo Ogele, and many others.

After granting Oni’s request, Justice Kpochi, cautioned against any distraction during proceedings and sought for cooperation of all parties for the success of the Tribunal.

