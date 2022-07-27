News

Ekiti 2022: Oni gets unhindered access to inspect electoral materials

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The Ekiti State Election Petitions Tribunal in Ado-Ekiti has granted an ex-parte motion filed by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Segun Oni, asking that he should be granted unfettered access to the electoral materials used for the June 18, 2022 governorship election.

In granting Oni’s request, the Tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow him access to inspect the electoral  materials which include BVAS, all ballot papers and voters register used during the election.

 

The Tribunal which had its inaugural sitting on Tuesday was chaired by Justice Wilfred I. Kpochi; Justice Sa’ad I. Zadawa (Member 1) and Justice Jacob A. Atsen (Member 2).

The petitioner, Segun Oni, was represented by a team of lawyers including Barristers Biodun Fasakin, Owoseni Ajayi, Marakinyo Ogele, and many others.

After granting Oni’s request, Justice Kpochi, cautioned against any distraction during proceedings and sought for cooperation of all parties for the success of the Tribunal.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ohuabunwa signifies interest to vie for BON chairmanship

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At a time the broadcasting sector is witnessing stringent sanctions and threats, Multimesh Media Group boss, Godfrey Ohuabunwa, has indicated interest to vie for the chairmanship of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON). Ohuabunwa was showing interest in the top job ahead of BON’s annual general meeting (AGM) coming up in Kano on October 7. […]
News

Ortom: I’ve spent N680m on treatment of snakebite victims

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that he has spent a whopping N680 million treating victims of snakebite in the state. The governor stated this during a meeting with his kinsmen in Minda at the Government House, Makurdi. Minda consists of people from Masev, Ihyarev and Nongov Development Association and comprises Guma, Makurdi, Gwer- […]
News Top Stories

APC Primary: Orji Kalu to return unopposed

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, will emerge as the Abia North senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the end of Friday’s primaries. Kalu represents Abia North in the Senate and has received overwhelming applause and commendation for rebuilding Abia North in the three years he represented the zone. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica