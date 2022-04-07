Ekiti 2022: Oni’s campaign team attacked

The convoy of the Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO) was reportedly attacked with guns, cutlasses, sticks and stones by political thugs on Wednesday at Efon Alaaye in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State. Segun Oni is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 governorship poll. A statement by the Campaign Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Jackson Adebayo, said: “Shortly after the Efon LGA members and supporters of the SDP had converged at the venue to wait for the arrival of Asiwaju Segun Oni, the thugs started to shoot guns and attacked the SPD supporters with sticks and cutlasses. “Some supporters were badly injured and vehicles in the convoy were damaged by thugs before the arrival of police who overpowered the thugs.” Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the attack. Abutu said: “The hoodlums came to the venue with weapons to disrupt the consultation process of the SDP candidate, Segun Oni, but our men were able to put the situation under control.

