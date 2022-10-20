Ekiti 2022: Oyebanji, Afuye close case at tribunal

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji and his deputy, Monisade Afuye, have closed their case before the election petition tribunal hearing the dispute arising from the June 18, governorship election in the state. They said their intent to close their case at the resumed hearing of the petition yesterday through their lead counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN). Oyebanji and Afuye are the 1st and 5th Respondents respectively in the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Chief Olusegun Oni.

Other Respondents in the petition are the All Progressives Congress (APC) (2nd); Alhaji Mai Mala Buni (3rd) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (4th). Oni and his party (SDP) are the 1st and 2nd Petitioners respectively. At the tribunal’s sitting, the 1st and 5th petitioners had brought a witness, Mr. Garba Arogundade, the APC Secretary in Ekiti State, who testified that the governorship election was free, fair and credible and was conducted in line with best practices.

