Ekiti 2022: Oyebanji, APC, others file applications at tribunal

The Ekiti State Election Petitions Tribunal yesterday adjourned its sitting till September 15 to enable the parties to respond to applications filed at the registry. The Chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Wilfred Kpochi, adjourned sitting in a short ruling after being informed by all counsel to the parties of several applications waiting to be moved.

The ruling came after the petitioner and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, had adopted the pre-hearing information sheet earlier filed before the tribunal. Respondents to the suit are governor-elect Biodun Oyebanji (1st), All Progressives Congress (2nd), Alhaji Mai Mala Buni and APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (3rd), Independent National Electoral Commission (4th) and Deputy governor- elect, Mrs. Monisade Afuye (5th). The tribunal was told that Oyebanji, Oni, the APC and Mrs. Afuye had filed various applications which are pending at the registry and must be responded to. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda (SAN), told the panel that he attended the sitting out of courtesy and respect for the tribunal and wished them a fruitful sitting.

