Politics

Ekiti 2022: PDP candidate, Kolawole, congratulates gov-elect

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Saturday’s governoship election in Ekiti State, Mr Bisi Kolawole has congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji on his emergence as winner of the election.

He tasked Oyebanji on the timely provision of good governance for  immediate solution to the plight of the people.

Kolawole, in the message he personally signed on Sunday, said though the election did not favour the PDP yet appreciated his followers for believing in his political stance.

The PDP candidate, who scored 67,457 votes  to come  third at the election stated: “I believe that power belongs to God and He bestows upon whoever he chooses.

“I also believe in popular choice i.e the unfettered expression of the peoples mandate as one of the crucial hallmarks of democratic principle and practice.

“Democracy must therefore deliver to the people dividends of security or protection and enhance their social welfare and well-being basically, and among other deliverables.

“These were the motivation for my own ambition in the governorship of Ekiti state which I feel strongly to reiterate here in view of the precarious situations of our people at the moment.

“Please take urgent actions aimed at redressing the plights of our people when you fully assume the mantle shortly.”

Kolawole also appreciated Ekiti residents, members of the PDP and all sympathisers who believed in his political agenda to lift up the state.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

