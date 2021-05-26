Ekiti 2022: PDP in the throes of crisis

The unending battle between former Governor Ayodele Fayose and the lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Mrs. Abiodun Olujimi, for the soul of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, may diminish the chances of the party in the 2022 governorship election in the state. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State lost the governorship election in 2018 to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has remained a divided house. The party is enmeshed in a supremacy battle between former governor Ayodele Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi, lawmaker representing Ekiti South over who controls the soul of the party in the state.

The unending crisis has pitched the two leaders against each other over who controls the structure of the party in the state. As the infighting lingers, some political analysts are concerned that the intractable crisis may jeopardize the chances of the party in the 2022 governorship election in the state. Senator Olujimi has also raised the concern that the party may lose the 2022 governorship if the crisis in the party persists.

She said unless the party reconciles all warring parties it should forget winning the governorship election. The senator, therefore, called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to as a matter of urgency commence a genuine reconciliation of all contending groups in the Ekiti State chapter if the party wants to win next year’s governorship poll. Olujimi said the party has no luxury of time as political parties participating in the governorship election ought to have conducted a primary election to pick candidates by March 2022.

She stressed that unless the Prince Uche Secondus- led PDP National Working Committee commences a genuine process of reconciliation, any attempt to delay further might spell doom for the party in the forthcoming governorship election. Speaking at Omuo-Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East Council area of the state while commissioning blocks of classrooms and distribution of fertilizers and herbicides to farmers in Ekiti South, she said: “There is no doubt that time is running out for PDP in Ekiti. I believe that we should explore peaceful avenue before we embark on any extraneous steps.

The party leadership must sit down and look at all the issues and resolve them amicably. Failure to do so will not be palatable for the party and I am sure the party is aware of this. “If they don’t do that the party may not be able to focus on the task ahead and we don’t want the PDP to be out of the picture in 2022.

What is on ground, if not resolved, can take the PDP out of the 2022 calculation and we need to guard against it.” Olujimi cautioned Fayose against placing curses on the perceived opponent of his anointed aspirant, Mr Bisi Kolawole, saying that such action was not only unacceptable but condemnable.

She said leaders in Ekiti ought to preach peace, love and reconciliation because wining elections require the support of all party men and women. “As for me, this is unacceptable. You can’t curse anyone because the business of politics needs peace and friendship. Let us even agree without conceding that his aspirant emerges, will he not need the support of those he has cursed.

The language of leadership should be peace, love and reconciliation because political parties operate open door policy. In other words, you are free to join and you are free to leave. We have to be nice to each other and ensure that there is peace.

I am sure that the former governor must have looked back and known that it was not proper and be ready to make amend,” she said. Likewise, a political aide to former governor of the state, Adebisi Adeola, also alluded to the fact that the party may lose the coming governorship in the state.

He called for more inclusive and genuine interactions between leaders to strategize way forward, so as to actualize the return of PDP to the government in 2022. According to Adeola, all hands must be on deck for PDP to reclaim Ekiti State in 2022.

He called all stakeholders to find solace in uniting the party members for the task ahead. He said: “No doubt the All Progressive Congress (APC) has performed badly in Ekiti within the space of three years. Apart from the fact that Ekiti recorded tremendous achievements under the PDP’s government since 1996, the state is predominantly PDP state.”

The former aide also called on the party to begin massive mobilization of new members from different wards to state. He, therefore, appealed to stakeholders to reconsider Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka for the party’s ticket in the coming governorship primary election. Adeola said despite the obvious irregularities and manipulation during the 2018 governorship election, APC could only win with less than 20,000 votes. He appealed that Eleka can be presented by the party, once again. “There is no crime if PDP presents Eleka again giving his wide acceptability across the 16 LGs in the last election. What is needed now is to do a postmortem analysis of 2018 election and work on some shortcomings. The APC has nothing to offer Ekiti people,” he said. Since the party lost the governorship election in 2018, it has not known peace.

The current crisis in the party started following the controversial ward executives elections held on March 7, 2020, which Olujimi faction claimed that it was conducted to favour Fayose camp. After the elections, the faction approached Federal High Court seeking an order to restrain the party from acting on or making use of the names of winners of the congresses for the purpose of the local government, state and zonal congresses. But the court dismissed the suit on the ground that the congresses that produced the leadership were an intraparty affair.

Not satisfied with the ruling of the Federal High Court, Olujimi and her camp approached the Court of Appeal but the sitting in Ado-Ekiti had on Wednesday, January 27, dismissed the appeal filed by the Olujimi–led faction against the judgment of a Federal High Court over the party’s ward congresses. Delivering judgment in the case with suit number: CA /EK/57/2020, Justice T. N Orji -Abadua upheld the decision of the trial court and held that the appellant’s case was not justifiable on the ground that it was a matter that emanated from intra-party affairs. But the Olujimi group maintained that the outcome of the party’s ward congress election early last year was manipulated to favour the Fayose faction.

The camp filed a motion ex-parte, seeking an order of the court to restrain the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) from announcing, publishing, and recognising any list as a result of election of Ward Executives from the ad-hoc delegates that conducted the controversial election. Following the ruling of the Appeal Court, the faction in a communiqué signed by its publicity secretary, Sanya Adesua urged its members to remain calm, ensuring them that the ruling would be appealed. “That all governorship aspirants are encouraged to go ahead with their consultation and mobilisation of the generality of Ekiti people, who are anxiously waiting for a PDP Governor in 2022.

However, such sensitization must be devoid of rancour. The meeting commended all our party members for their steadfastness and beliefs in the eventual triumph of Justice over injustice, and truth over falsehood. Forward ever, backward never,” it said. But Fayose has urged party members to see the court ruling as a victory for all. He assured that he would not relent in his efforts to reconcile the party in the state. “No victor no vanquished. We are in deep talks to reconcile all. We should refrain from provocative languages.

These issues will be resolved as a family,” he said. Before the recent reconciliation, the crisis defied all moves by the party’s National Working Committee to reconcile the warring parties. Even the 7-man caretaker committee set up by the NWC failed to resolve the issues.

For instance, last August, the crisis in the PDP escalated following the conduct of parallel state congresses for the state working committee of the party. From the controversial congresses, a former commissioner for environment, Bisi Kolawole emerged chairman from the Fayose’s camp, while the Olujimi group elected a former member of the House of Representatives, Kehinde Odebunmi as the state chairman of the opposition party in the state.

Fayose’s group were rumoured to be enjoying the support of the NWC because the national body recognized Kolawole-led state working committee, while the Odebunmi- led factional committee is being supported by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. The divided support from NWC and Governor Makinde further aggravated the crisis in the state. Be that as it may, with the recent reconciliation, many political watchers are waiting to how Fayose and Olujimi will control their personal interests ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state.

