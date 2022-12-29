Metro & Crime

Ekiti 2022: Tribunal upholds Oyebanji's election victory

Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

 

 

The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State over the outcome of the June 18 governorship election on Thursday dismissed the petition in its judgement.

The candidate of the Social Democratic party (SDP), Engineer Segun Oni had instituted a case to challenge the victory of Biodun Oyebanji as the governor of the state.

The court in its over two hours forty five minutes judgement resolved all the issues formulated by the petitioner for determination against them and subsequently affirmed the election of incumbent Governor Oyebanji.

This came as the lead lawyer for SDP, Owoseni Ajayi declared that the SDP candidate will proceed to the appellate court to challenge the judgement.

 

 

