Ekiti 2022: Yiaga Africa cautions against vote-buying

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa, has warned against vote-buying during the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election. The organisation, who decried voter inducements, said they are worried that despite persistent campaigns against voter inducement, politicians have continued to prioritize vote-buying over issue-based campaigns. The Director of Programme, Cynthia Nbamalu, at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti yesterday Yiaga lauded the mock accreditation conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to test the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the capacity of its staff.

 

