Ekiti 2022: Yiaga Africa cautions against vote-buying

A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa, has warned against vote-buying during the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election. The organisation, who decried voter inducements, said they are worried that despite persistent campaigns against voter inducement, politicians have continued to prioritize vote-buying over issue-based campaigns. The Director of Programme, Cynthia Nbamalu, at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti yesterday Yiaga lauded the mock accreditation conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to test the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the capacity of its staff.
COVID-19 kills 27 in five days, says NCDC
At least 27 people have died from the COVID-19 pandemic in five days, according to the latest epidemiological data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The report reveals that between January 1 to 5, 2022, the death toll increased from 3,031 to 3,058, bringing the total death tally to 27. Since the beginning […]
2023: Our target is presidency, 28 states – PDP
…urges Zoning Committee to complete assignment in 7 days The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it will return to its pre- 2015 period where it was in control of the presidency and 28 states, after the 2023 general election. Chairman of the PDP National Convention Planning Committee (NEC), Governor Ahmadu Umaru Finitiri, at the inauguration […]
CBN: FG spent N1.02tn on debt servicing in Q3’21
Banks borrowed N503.69bn in OctoberKyari2023 The Federal Government spent a total of N1.02trillion on servicing the country’s debts in the third quarter of last year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank, which disclosed this in its Economic Report for the third quarter of 2021, released yesterday, said that the amount […]
