Ekiti 2022: Yiaga to deploy 541 observers

Election Monitoring Group, Yiaga Africa, has said it is planning to deploy 541 observersto monitortheJune 18 Ekiti governorship poll. Addressing journalists during a media round table discussion in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, Yiaga chief, Ezenwa Nwagwu, said the high number of personnel deployed is to ensure that votes count. Nwagwu said they would introduce a novel approach tagged ‘Watch The Votes Initiative(WTV)’, to ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and other state actors align with international best practices in conducting the much-awaited poll. Nwagwu described the WTV as a technology-driven initiative that would be deployed for Parallel Votes Tabulation to ascertain the authenticity of votes being counted to expose fraud, rigging, and manipulation.
Related Articles
2023: APC chieftain advises party leadership to learn from past mistakes
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and first Military Administrator of Abia State, Air Vice-Marshal Frank Ajobena (rtd), has cautioned the national leadership of the party to learn from past mistakes ahead the 2023 general elections. He said the party should learn from the mistakes that led to the defeat […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kwara inaugurates 7-man c’ttee on revenue
Kwara State Government has inaugurated a seven-man Task Force Committee on revenue collection for the Advanced Coaching Centres and Private Tertiary Institutions in the state. Inaugurating the Committee in his office, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman Esq, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hajia Hafsat AbdulRahman, urged members to be […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo Assembly: APC demands arrest, prosecution of Obaseki’s aides
The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has called on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately arrest and prosecute Mr. Kabiru Adjoto and Osaigbovo Iyoha, both of whom are senior aides of Governor Godwin Obaseki, over their alleged involvement in the hiring of armed thugs in the invasion of the Edo Assembly complex […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)