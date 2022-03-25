Ekiti 2022: Yiaga to deploy 541 observers

Election Monitoring Group, Yiaga Africa, has said it is planning to deploy 541 observersto monitortheJune 18 Ekiti governorship poll. Addressing journalists during a media round table discussion in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, Yiaga chief, Ezenwa Nwagwu, said the high number of personnel deployed is to ensure that votes count. Nwagwu said they would introduce a novel approach tagged ‘Watch The Votes Initiative(WTV)’, to ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and other state actors align with international best practices in conducting the much-awaited poll. Nwagwu described the WTV as a technology-driven initiative that would be deployed for Parallel Votes Tabulation to ascertain the authenticity of votes being counted to expose fraud, rigging, and manipulation.

