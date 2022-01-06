News

Ekiti 2023: Why l’ll do better as governor – Bamisile

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon. Olufemi Bamisile, has characterised his candidature as the best for the Ekiti State Government House given his background as a former Speaker House of Assembly and a member of the House of Representatives.

Bamisile, who was at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja to return his Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms, said most executives fail in office because they lack legislative backgrounds. According to him, with his background in the legislature, he is better prepared for the position of the executive.

The Chairman, House Committee on FERMA, also spoke of his grass root credentials, which he said he was relying on to pick the ticket of the party. He dismissed the speculations that the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, had anointed a successor. He posited vehemently that no anointment would exist above the one the Lord has done. Bamisile faulted the President Muhammadu Buhari, not signing the Amended Electoral Bill on his poor background of the legislature.

 

