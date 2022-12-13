Ekiti: 4 to die by hanging for conspiracy, armed robbery

Four persons, including Ojo Ajayi 22, Matthew Osalade 23, Adebisi Ogundare 23 and Busayo Adeniyi, 23 were yesterday sentenced to death by an Ado-Ekiti High Court, in Ekiti State.

They are to be hanged until they are dead for armed robbery and other offences. The defendants were arraigned before Justice Bamidele Omotoso on Aug 24, 2020, on a seven count bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, attempted murder and cultism.

The offences contravene Sections 516, 402(2), 320, of the Criminal Code Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, of Nigeria 2012 and section 4(1) of the Secret Cults (Abolition and Prohibition) First Amendment Law, No. 6, 2017.

According to the charge, the convicts on Jan. 1, 2019 at Odo-Ado Area of Ado Ekiti, did conspire to commit, armed robbery on Mary Ezeaku, Joshua Ige and Hassan Abdulmalik.

They also attempted to murder one Olajide Babatunde, they were as well found to be members of a prohibited society called Eieye confraternity. While armed with offensive weapons such as guns, axe and knives, they dispossessed the victims of their belongings, such as phones, necklace, wristwatch, cash sum of N30,500 among others.

One of the victims, Joshua Ige who testified before the court said, we were coming from a show in Ekute Quarters of Ado Ekiti around 4:00am, we boarded a bike to take us to Odo-Ado, when we were approaching Odo Ado area, “He suddenly stopped at a lonely place, before we asked what happened, other boys came out of their hidings, they pointed gun at us, some of them held axe and knives, they robbed us of our phones, necklace, wristwatch and other valuables.”

