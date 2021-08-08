News Top Stories

Ekiti: Abductors demand N50m ransom

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Unknown Gunmen who reportedly attacked a family , killed the husband and whisked away the mother and daughter while coming back from an event on Friday evening in a Lexus 330 Utility Vehicle along Ayetoro-Ekiti, and Ewu-Ekiti Road in Ekiti, have demanded a sum of N50m to set free the Victims . A woman who was said to be in company of the family reportedly escaped.

 

The victims were said to be coming from the burial ceremony of mother of a former lawmaker in State House of Assembly. The Victims were said to be going back to their hotel room after the event, when they fell into the hands of Kidnappers

 

A source explained that “sporadic gunshot made the driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed into the bush where one of the occupants who was not even the driver was shot dead “Two persons, a man and a woman are now in the captivity of the Bandits in an unknown destination” The source added that the Bandits have been demanding for ransom to free the Victims, since the late hours of that Friday evening.

 

The Victims who lodged in an Hotel in Ayetoro-Ekiti since Thursday, were said to have suspected a motorcyclist monitoring their movement to the extent that they asked him ( the motorcyclist) why he had been trailing them.

 

“The cyclist has been arrested to explain his reason for monitoring their movement since their arrival in the town, but he could not give a satisfactory answer, hence he was handed over to the police for further interrogations” Police Public Relations officer in the State, Sunday Abutu in a telephone interview confirmed the arrest of the suspected informant. Abutu said “based on a tip

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

