Ekiti allays fear over COVID-19 vaccines

…says 280 vaccinated in Ekiti show no adverse signs

Ekiti State government has dismissed fear being displayed by residents that AstraZeneca COVID- 19 vaccine has adverse reaction. The government stated that 280 persons already vaccinated in the state had shown no adverse effect. Besides, it revealed that a total of 50,000 persons would be vaccinated in the first phase of the exercise with frontline medical and public officers benefiting first be fore moving to the local level. Speaking yesterday with journalists in Ado- Ekiti, Senior Special Assistant on Public Health to the Governor Kayode Fayemi, Dr. Jimlas Ogunsakin, said part of the vaccines had been deployed in the local governments for some selected set of residents.

He said: “Astrazeneca vaccine has arrived Nigeria and 4 million doses were brought in out of which Ekiti got 100,000 doses to vaccinate 50,000 people, because each person will take two doses within 10 to 12 weeks interval . “Top government functionaries have been vaccinated, including Governor Kayode Fayemi. In totality, 280 persons have been vaccinated and with none manifesting no adverse effect to the immunisation. “Every drug has side effect, but nobody has reported any strange signs except those with a little bit of high temperature and little pain which subsided easily.

Butwe have planned for any likely adverse reaction and we have trained our medical staff on how best to respond to this. “The government knew that the doses bought can’t take care of 3million Ekiti population. But this is the first phase. Ekiti was one of the first 11 states to take the vaccine due to good leadership provided by Governor Fayemi. “Before the arrival of the vaccine, Ekiti had established a molecular laboratory and solar storage equipment, which were part of the requirements to get the vaccine by states.”

