Ekiti APC chief rallies support for Tinubu

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A leader of Ekiti State All Progressives Congress APC) Bamidele Faparusi has backed Bola Tinubu to win the February 25 presidential poll, saying the ex-Lagos State governor is not discouraged by the attempts to frustrate him. The former House of Representatives, Faparusi urged Nigerians not to play into the hands of those out to stop Tinubu.

“The evil manipulators that do not mean well for Nigerians, so they know that Asiwaju Tinubu is not the President that they can control,” he said. The former Commissioner for Public Utilities and Infrastructure claimed that the Federal Government’s decision to redesign the naira has a political undertone.

 

News

Transcorp Hotels unveils business strategy amidst losses to COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Transcorp Hotels has said it incurred losses amidst COVID-19 pandemic which caused the global hospitality industry to lose over $46bn in room revenue. This, it said would not deter it from taken measures that would reduce costs with a view to maintaining business continuity notwithstanding unprecedented losses it recorded during the ravaging COVID-19. In a […]
News

Afreximbank disburses $200m to Zenith Bank to cushion impact of Covid-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has disbursed $200 million to Zenith Bank Plc Nigeria under its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA). The funds will assist Zenith Bank to continue to maintain foreign currency trade flows impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. They will also allow Zenith Bank to on-lend to eligible sub-borrowers involved in the manufacture […]
News

Imo: Residents task governor on waste management, security

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Residents of Imo State have called on the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to strengthen the cleanliness mechanism of the state through effective waste management, tackle security and ensure the safety of lives and property of the people of the state.   This was as the people urged the governor to call officials of Owerri […]

