Ekiti APC chief rallies support for Tinubu

A leader of Ekiti State All Progressives Congress APC) Bamidele Faparusi has backed Bola Tinubu to win the February 25 presidential poll, saying the ex-Lagos State governor is not discouraged by the attempts to frustrate him. The former House of Representatives, Faparusi urged Nigerians not to play into the hands of those out to stop Tinubu.

“The evil manipulators that do not mean well for Nigerians, so they know that Asiwaju Tinubu is not the President that they can control,” he said. The former Commissioner for Public Utilities and Infrastructure claimed that the Federal Government’s decision to redesign the naira has a political undertone.

