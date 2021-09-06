Ekiti APC Congress: SWAGA heads to court, flay Buni, others

A Pro-Tinubu group, under the auspicesof Southwest Agenda for 2023 Presidency (SWAGA), has headedtocourt basedonitsdiscontentmenttowards the conduct of the All Progressives Congress APC July31WardCongressheldin Ekiti State, calling for outright annulment of the election.

SWAGA, which alleged that the APC National Chairman Caretaker Committee/ Governor of Yobe state,

Governor Mai Mala Buni and other defendants in the case were trying to obstruct justice by evading service of papers ,expressed its determination to file a motion for substituted service today (September 6) before the court for speedy service/ trial of the case.

The group in a Suit Number FHC/AD/CS/21/2021 filed at the Federal High Court, Ekiti State Division, sought an interlocutory injunction stopping the conduct of the local government congress or an order declaring the outcome illegal.

The suit deposed to by 36 SWAGA members and contestants in the ward congress on behalf of over 3,650 members of the group in Ekiti was filed by their Lawyers, Barrister Ayodeji Odu and five others for the plaintiffs.

Like this: Like Loading...