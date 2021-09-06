News

Ekiti APC Congress: SWAGA heads to court, flay Buni, others

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

A Pro-Tinubu group, under the auspicesof Southwest Agenda for 2023 Presidency (SWAGA), has headedtocourt basedonitsdiscontentmenttowards the conduct of the All Progressives Congress APC July31WardCongressheldin Ekiti State, calling for outright annulment of the election.

 

SWAGA, which alleged that the APC National Chairman Caretaker Committee/ Governor of Yobe state,

 

Governor Mai Mala Buni and other defendants in the case were trying to obstruct justice by evading service of papers ,expressed its determination to file a motion for substituted service today (September 6) before the court for speedy service/ trial of the case.

 

The group in a Suit Number FHC/AD/CS/21/2021 filed at the Federal High Court, Ekiti State Division, sought an interlocutory injunction stopping the conduct of the local government congress or an order declaring the outcome illegal.

 

The suit deposed to by 36 SWAGA members and contestants in the ward congress on behalf of over 3,650 members of the group in Ekiti was filed by their Lawyers, Barrister Ayodeji Odu and five others for the plaintiffs.

Related Articles
News

DNC 2020: Biden depicts election as battle of light, darkness

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden said US President Donald Trump has “cloaked America in darkness for much too long”, as he accepted the Democratic White House nomination. The former US vice-president said his rival has unleashed “too much anger, too much fear, too much division”. Biden’s impassioned speech was the capstone of a political career spanning nearly […]
News Top Stories

Too much TV impacts brain health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States said middle-aged folks who regularly turn to television (TV) for entertainment appear to have a greater risk of decline in their reasoning and memory later in life. These are the results of three new studies which suggested that even moderate amounts of TV viewing were associated with worse performance on […]
News Top Stories

Exposure to sunlight may lower COVID-19 deaths –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Europe have found that increased exposure to Sun rays, specifically Ultraviolet (UVA), can be a simple public health intervention to prevent mortality rates from COVID-19. The results of a new study published in the ‘British Journal of Dermatology,’ showed that sunnier areas are associated with fewer deaths from the deadly coronavirus. UVA rays […]

