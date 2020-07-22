News

Ekiti APC crisis deepens as faction lifts ex-lawmaker’s suspension

Leadership crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) worsened yesterday as a faction lifted a suspension placed on a former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Bimbo Daramola. A letter signed by eight ward executives and 26 other leaders of Ire ward II in Oye Council area and addressed to the local government and the StateWorking Committee, said they took the action to save the APC from internal implosion inviewof immensepopularity Daramola had over the years mustered in the ward.

The letter was, however, signed by Vice-Chairman, Adebayo Kotila, Organising Secretary, DaramolaKunle, Assistant Organising Secretary, Dada Olabisi and Welfare Officer, Florence Oguntuase. Others included Assistant LegalAdviser, FelixAderibigbe, Assistant Youth Leader, Tope Omoseebi, Ec Officio I, Ojo Jegede, ex-Officio II, Femi Omotoso and 26 other party leaders. The APC in Ire ward II, had last year suspended Daramola from the party for alleged anti-party activities, which had kept him away from the party. But lifting the suspension, the ward leaders said “the imposition of the suspension on Hon. Bimbo Daramola ab initio was null and void because it didn’t follow due process.”

