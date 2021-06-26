News

Ekiti APC inaugurates state electoral committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti State, yesterday inaugurated an Electoral Committee to oversee the forthcoming Congresses. This is coming as a former lawmaker in the State alleges a sinister motive to frustrate the Congress. The seven members Inaugurated committee headed by Chief Samuel Abejide has Alhaja Maryam Ogunlade as a representative of the women folk. Other members are Chief Abiodun Aluko, Bashorun Odetola, Alhaji Babatunde Onipede, Hon Akindele Femi, and Hon Adumo Sunday. The Chairman of the Party, Barrister Paul Omotoso, performed the inauguration ceremony at the party Secretariat in Ado Ekiti.

The Chairman announced that “the committee will assist members of the National Congress Committee assigned to the state to monitor and coordinate congresses in the state. “The Electoral Committee will also ensure that the congresses are hitch free and successful.” Chief Omotoso, while enumerating the importance of the assignment, charged the Committee members to be above board and show commitment. A former lawmaker and son-in-law to Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hon Oyetunde Ojo, has alleged the discovery of some sharp practices in the Ekiti State Chapter of the party, ahead of the congresses.

Hon. Ojo in a statement said that the State government, under the leadership of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has be gun the process of compiling names of his preferred officials from ward to state levels in an attempt to impose and frustrate the congresses. According to him,” the state government has also directed that all ward meetings and such other party gatherings be stopped forthwith to block all dissents from raising objections, so he could coast home with the names of his loyalists for the congresses.”

The former House of Representative member, who viewed the governor’s action as undemocratic and a wrong step to the direction of what took the party into the deep ocean of litigations that later, birthed the current caretaker regime in the APC, warned that “urgent attention should be paid by party leadership to the goings on in Ekiti.

