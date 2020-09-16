News

Ekiti APC summons Ojudu, 11 others over alleged anti-party activities

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate allegations of anti-party activities and insubordination brought against Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and 10 others have summoned the senator. Also summoned was an in-law to APC National Leader, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo.

The committee which comprised eight members and headed by a former Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Sola Ajigbolamu had summoned Ojudu and others to answer questions on their alleged refusal to withdraw suits instituted against the party. The party, however, expressed worry over recalcitrant postures of the aggrieved members despite the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Executive Council (NEC).

Others, who were invited alongside Ojudu included Engr. Ayo Ajibade, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, Hon. Femi Adeleye, Bunmi Ogunleye, Akin Akomolafe, Bamigboye Adegoroye, Wole Oluyede, Olusoga Owoeye, Dele Afolabi, Toyin Oluwasola, and Ben Oguntuase. Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, a member of the party’s disciplinary committee and APC’s Director of Media and Publicity, Sam Oluwalana, said the eightman committee had been set up to invite and query them over their alleged refusal to withdraw various suits initiated against the party contrary to NEC’s directive.

