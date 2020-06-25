Ekiti APC to Fayemi: We’ve no reason to suspend Ojudu

Leaders and executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ado-Ekiti Ward 8 have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, insisting that they had no reason to suspend him from the party as being directed by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Ojudu and the state deputy governor Chief Bisi Egbeyemi are from the same Ward 8 in Ado-Ekiti

However, the party’s ward executives after its marathon meeting yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital described Ojudu as a loyal and worthy party man who had contributed immensely to the development of the ruling party in the country.

They, therefore, maintained that the presidential aide had done nothing wrong to warrant any suspension.

Ojudu alongside Dr. Wole Oluyede, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, Chief Akomolafe, Engr. Ayo Ajibade, Bunmi Ogunleye and Ben Oguntuase on behalf of other aggrieved leaders of the party had headed for court, challenging the validity of the ward, local government and the State Executives of the state chapter over plot to suspend the presidential aide from the party.

Ojudu had in an interview recently accused Fayemi of running the affairs of the party as his personal business, saying all internal mechanisms towards resolving all issues had been frustrated by the governor.

He also alleged that Fayemi had done little or nothing in the state since he was elected in 2018.

Following this development, Ojudu’s ward chairman, Mr Clement Afolabi was rumoured to have been allegedly invited last weekend with a promise of a huge sum of money to begin the process of suspending the former senator from the party for criticising the administration of Fayemi.

However, the crisis took a different dimension on Monday when the rice distributed by Ojudu during the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic to the party executives in Ado-Ekiti were returned to his residence after three months of distribution.

In a communique on behalf of the executives after an emergency meeting yesterday Afolabi noted that no amount of intimidation and financial inducement from state leaders of the party would make them suspend Ojudu, stressing that the survival of the party should remain the primary focus of all leaders.

He said: “Senator Babafemi Ojudu hailed from Ward 8 and he is our ambassador and representative. He is very diligent, bold, hardworking and responsible son. There is no doubt he is a well-recognized stakeholder in the party and in the community at large.

“Ojudu has committed no offence as such to deserve punishment or victimisation at all for merely expressing his displeasure over issues.

We, on the basis of the above, we jointly pass a vote of confidence in him as a loyal party member.”

