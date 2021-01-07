Ekiti approves new wage for workers

Following a series of negotiations between labour leaders and the Ekiti State government, the state yesterday finally bowed to workers’ demands as it approved implementation of minimum wage and consequential adjustment for workers in core civil service and the Local Government Service as well as Judiciary and Health workers in the state.

The implementation of the consequential adjustment would begin this month. The new agreement which was jointly signed by the government and the labour leaders in the state yesterday indicated that salaries of officers in the civil service would be adjusted. Also, adjustment for GL13-17 would be implemented by the government following recommendation by the Economic Review Committee comprising labour and the government’s representatives while implementation for officers on GL 07-12 would commerce this month.

It was also agreed that government would not retrench, victimize or intimidate workers as a result of the implementation including labour leaders over roles played in the course of the negotiations.

“It was jointly signed that this agreement has Celebrabrought to an end the agitation on minimum wage and consequential adjustment for officers on GL 01-12 and shall be implemented for officers on GL13 and above without prejudice,” the document stated. Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Labour Matters, Comrade Oluyemi Esan and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments and Service Matters, Mr. Bayo Opeyemi, signed on behalf of the government.

Like this: Like Loading...