News

Ekiti approves new wage for workers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Following a series of negotiations between labour leaders and the Ekiti State government, the state yesterday finally bowed to workers’ demands as it approved implementation of minimum wage and consequential adjustment for workers in core civil service and the Local Government Service as well as Judiciary and Health workers in the state.

The implementation of the consequential adjustment would begin this month. The new agreement which was jointly signed by the government and the labour leaders in the state yesterday indicated that salaries of officers in the civil service would be adjusted. Also, adjustment for GL13-17 would be implemented by the government following recommendation by the Economic Review Committee comprising labour and the government’s representatives while implementation for officers on GL 07-12 would commerce this month.

It was also agreed that government would not retrench, victimize or intimidate workers as a result of the implementation including labour leaders over roles played in the course of the negotiations.

“It was jointly signed that this agreement has Celebrabrought to an end the agitation on minimum wage and consequential adjustment for officers on GL 01-12 and shall be implemented for officers on GL13 and above without prejudice,” the document stated. Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Labour Matters, Comrade Oluyemi Esan and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments and Service Matters, Mr. Bayo Opeyemi, signed on behalf of the government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-Attorney-General to governor: Reshuffle your cabinet for greater productivity

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The former Akwa Ibom State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Victor Iyanam, has advised Governor Udom Emmanuel to dissolve the state cabinet if he is not planning to do so, in order to give his administration fresh energy and direction. Iyanam, who was reacting to the current situa-tion in the state Ministries of […]
News

Japan’s governing party chooses Shinzo Abe’s successor

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan’s governing party is voting for a new leader to succeed Shinzo Abe, with the winner almost certain to be the next prime minister. Last month Abe announced his resignation due to health reasons, reports the BBC. The winner is widely expected to be 71-year-old Yoshihide Suga who serves as chief cabinet secretary in […]
News

Buhari: Nigeria is in a terrible state of underdevelopment

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari says the country is in a terrible state of underdevelopment and more is needed to steer the economy from this path. The president made these remarks on Tuesday when he held a virtual meeting with members of the presidential economic advisory council (PEAC). The president described the guidance provided by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica