Ekiti: Assailants storm Oba’s palace, abduct monarch 

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado -Ekiti

Abductors struck again in Ekiti State

on Thursday evening when they invaded the palace of the Obadu of Ilemeso, Oba David Oyewumi and kidnapped him.

Ilemeso, in Oye Local gGovernment Area of Ekiti State, is a neighbouring town to the Isan Ekiti country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The latest incident is coming barely a week after suspected bandits rained bullets on a car conveying the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi along Ewu-Ayetoro road and injured the traditional ruler.

This time around, the gunmen, numbering six, had scaled the fence of the Oba’s palace and shot sporadically to scare the occupants, a source said

The source added that the incident happened around 8.30 pm, when the chiefs, who had earlier visited the place, had dispersed.

“In the process of shooting, they gained entrance into the bungalow where the traditional ruler and members of his family were and started beating them.

“They were asking after the monarch which showed that they really came for him and not any other person.

“Immediately they sighted him, they apprehended him and took him out of the palace,” the source narrated.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, describing it as regrettable .

