Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Assailants storm Oba’s palace, abduct monarch 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado -Ekiti

Abductors struck again in Ekiti State
on Thursday evening when they invaded the palace of the Obadu of  Ilemeso, Oba David Oyewumi and kidnapped him.
Ilemeso, in Oye Local gGovernment Area of Ekiti State, is a neighbouring town to the Isan Ekiti country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.
The latest incident is coming barely a week after suspected bandits rained bullets on a car conveying the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi along Ewu-Ayetoro road and injured the traditional ruler.
This time around, the gunmen, numbering six, had scaled the fence of the Oba’s palace and shot sporadically to scare the occupants, a source said
The source added that the incident happened around 8.30 pm, when the chiefs, who had earlier visited the place, had dispersed.
“In the process of shooting, they gained entrance into the bungalow where the traditional ruler and members of his family were and started beating them.
“They were asking after the monarch which showed that they really came for him and not any other person.
“Immediately they sighted him, they apprehended him and took him out of the palace,” the source narrated.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, describing it as regrettable .

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: EKSG partners LG officers to educate residents on vaccine

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju,

In an attempt to spread necessary and vital information on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine within Ekiti residents, the state government through its Capacity Building Programme has partnered local government officers for sensitization and enlightenment programmes that would be carried out in all communities across the state to dispel fears about the vaccine. This […]
Metro & Crime

Agent loses leg to Customs gunshot over imported car

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

A clearing agent has lost one of his legs to a gunshot by the operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s Federal Operations Units (FOU) and Comptroller General Strike Force. The incident occurred at the Mile 2 axis of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway on Wednesday when the service’s antismuggling units and Customs Comptroller General Squad attempted […]
Metro & Crime

Sowore, four others remanded over New Year Eve protest

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Court to hear bail application today   An Abuja Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Wuse Zone 2, yesterday remanded the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoleye Sowore, at the Kuje Correctional Centre. Sowore was arrested on New Year’s Eve for leading a protest against bad governance in the country.   He was remanded alongside four others […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica