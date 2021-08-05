Ekiti Assembly approves creation of more LGs

Ekiti State House of Assembly has approved the creation of additional 19 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in the state. Governor Kayode Fayemi had presented a bill seeking approval of more local councils and another on funding the judiciary to the Assembly. The lawmakers at Wednesday’s plenary held in Ado-Ekiti and presided over by the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, unanimously passed the bill on council creation.

The LCDAs are Ado Central, Ado North, Ado West, Ajoni, Gbonyin, Ifeloju, Araromi, Ekameta,Ekiti South East and Ero. The rest are Ifedara, Ifesowapo, Igbara Odo/ Ogotun, Ikere West, Ikole West, Irede, Irewolede, Isokan and Okemesi. The Deputy Speaker, Hakeem Jamiu, APC, Irepodun/Ifelodun 2, Majority Leader, Gboyega Aribisogan and Ajibade Adeyemi, APC Moba 1, lauded the initiative. Yemisi Ayokunle (Ekiti South West 1), Stephen Aribasoye (Ikole 2) and Tunde Idowu (Ikere 2) also praised Fayemi for the bill. Members of the Assembly were unanimous in their call for a speedy passage of the bill which amended the 2014 Principal law.

