Ekiti Assembly approves N91.1bn 2020 Budget review

kiti State House of Assembly has ratified an approval of N91.1billion for the 2020 Budget review as its passage followed consideration of a report by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at Friday plenary presided over by Speaker Funminiyi Afuye.

Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mrs. Olubunmi Adelugba, Emure Constituency had submitted her report on the reviewed budget.

She said the downward review of the 2020 budget became necessary due to the present economic reality, sayings that the reviewed appropriation was inevitable in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic which has threatened the full implementation of the state 2020 Budget as revenue from crude oil, a major source of revenue to Ekiti has reduced.

“With present economic reality, there is need to review the 2020 budget earlier passed, “Adelugba said.

The report was subjected to review by the Committee on Supplies.

The recurrent expenditure of the reviewed appropriation had now downsized from N71.1billion to N59.1billion while capital expenditure from N53.5billion to N32.1billion.

In his remarks, the Speaker Afuye stressed the need to face the reality on the ground to ensure government’s positive impact was felt, through achievable interventions and programmes at this present time.

