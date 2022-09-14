Ekiti Assembly approves state police, judicial autonomy

The Ekiti State House of Assembly yesterday approved the creation of state police and judicial autonomy in the fifth alteration to the Amendment to the 1999 Constitution. As part of its concurrence to the amendment, the Assembly also aligned with the National Assembly on the alteration to stipulated rules on how the principal officers of the Houses of Assembly should be removed from offices to ensure stability in the system. The amended bills were transmitted to the House of Assembly for ratification in March.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti on the position taken by the Assembly during plenary, the Leader of Government Business, Gboyega Aribisogan, said they ratified the alteration to the issue of law reform in the country for radical improvement in the qualities of laws that will guide the three arms of government.

He said: “At the plenary today, the assembly approved four areas being considered for amendment to the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly. What we did was just a concurrence to the amendments and not further alterations to what had been done by the National Assembly. “These include the approval for the Law mandating the state to have a state police to improve security across the county. We also approved a law stating the procedure to be followed for the removal of the principal officers of the Houses of Assembly to ensure stability and improve the quality of governance.

“The Assembly also unanimously approved the alteration to the constitution allowing the State to have a law backing the establishment of the State Judicial Council just like the National Judicial Council at the federal level, so that the judiciary can be autonomous.”

