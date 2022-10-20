News

Ekiti Assembly confirms Apata as commissioner

Posted on

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has confirmed Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s nomination of Toba Apata (SAN) as a commissioner. The confirmation nominee was consequent upon the submission and adoption of a report of the House Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters at plenary on Wednesday.

Chairman Tajudeen Akingbolu, while presenting the committee’s report of Apata’s screening, said the nominee was found fit and worthy, and therefore recommended him for confirmation. Members at plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker Hakeem Jamiu unanimously approved the report. Also at the plenary, the House confirmed the reappointment of Prof. Femi Akinwumi as the Chairman of the State Universal Education Board. Akinwumi has been heading the board for the past 2 years. The Assembly also approved the appointment of the 10 Special Advisers nominated by Oyebanji.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

