Ekiti Assembly confirms two commissioner nominees

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has confirmed Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s nomination of Mr Oyebode Akintunde and Dr Filani Oyebanji as commissioners. The House on Wednesday also screened and confirmed Mr Olatona Rufus as Chairman of the Ekiti State Board of Internal Revenue Service.

Theapprovalwasunanimously supported by the lawmakers at the plenary. Oyebode and Filani served as Commissioners for Finance and Health respectively under the Kayode Fayemi administration. The duo promised to improve their past performances. Deputy Speaker Hakeem Jamiu, who presided at the plenary, also presented the governor’s request seeking approval for the 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to the House.

