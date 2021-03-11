News

Ekiti Assembly endorses Fayemi for 2023 Presidential race

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State House of Assembly yesterday endorsed Governor Kayode Fayemi for the 2023 presidential election, saying the governor was more than qualified to lead the country out of the woods. Although the governor had not openly declared interest for the nation’s topmost job, the Assembly expressed its support and determination to work with well-meaning Nigerians and groups to ensure that Ekiti son emerged as Nigeria’s President come 2023. Speaker Funminiyi Afuye, who spoke on behalf of 26-member Assembly, gave the endorsement yesterday at the Assembly complex while receiving a group under the auspices of ‘Our Belief Project.’

The group’s Coordinator, Chief Adewunmi Abejide, said they came to get the Assembly’s ap-proval to mount pressure on Fayemi to contest the 2023 presidential election. Commenting on the request, the Speaker remarked that the lawmakers are witnesses to the sterling qualities and Fayemi’s competence in terms of delivery of democracy dividends which had led to radical transformation of the state. He said: “We know that if Governor Fayemi is given a higher responsibility, members believe that he will surely not disappoint.

“The candidature of Dr. Kayode Fayemi in the forthcoming presidential election should make any Ekiti man proud because he had been administering Ekiti State the way late Chief Obafemi Awolowo governed the old western region, however, with a modern touch. “You don’t need to preach to us, we are with you on this and we promise to give you our full support.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps discover discrepancies in CBN, AGF presentations

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected the presentation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the $11 billion withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account for the National Integrated Power Project following observed discrepancies in its presentation and that of the Accountant General of the Federation. The Ad-hoc Committee set up by the House […]
News

Delta State govt pledges commitment to end flooding in Warri, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Government said it is committed to ending the perennial flooding in Warri and Effurun axis of the state. This, it said, has been manifested in the pace and quality of work at the different sites of the on-going flood control projects in spite of the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted activities […]
News

Cyber crime: EFCC nabs 10 Yahoo suspects in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday arrested 10 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The arrested suspects according to the agency’s Head: Wilson Uwujaren, are Isaac Ogundayo, David Ayodele, Etiowe Kelvin, Seun Afolabi, Saheed Olalekan, Oluwatobi Damilola, Sukanmi Odofin, Ademola Okunola, Joseph Damilare, and Abass Sodiq. They […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica