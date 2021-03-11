Ekiti Assembly endorses Fayemi for 2023 Presidential race

Ekiti State House of Assembly yesterday endorsed Governor Kayode Fayemi for the 2023 presidential election, saying the governor was more than qualified to lead the country out of the woods. Although the governor had not openly declared interest for the nation’s topmost job, the Assembly expressed its support and determination to work with well-meaning Nigerians and groups to ensure that Ekiti son emerged as Nigeria’s President come 2023. Speaker Funminiyi Afuye, who spoke on behalf of 26-member Assembly, gave the endorsement yesterday at the Assembly complex while receiving a group under the auspices of ‘Our Belief Project.’

The group’s Coordinator, Chief Adewunmi Abejide, said they came to get the Assembly’s ap-proval to mount pressure on Fayemi to contest the 2023 presidential election. Commenting on the request, the Speaker remarked that the lawmakers are witnesses to the sterling qualities and Fayemi’s competence in terms of delivery of democracy dividends which had led to radical transformation of the state. He said: “We know that if Governor Fayemi is given a higher responsibility, members believe that he will surely not disappoint.

“The candidature of Dr. Kayode Fayemi in the forthcoming presidential election should make any Ekiti man proud because he had been administering Ekiti State the way late Chief Obafemi Awolowo governed the old western region, however, with a modern touch. “You don’t need to preach to us, we are with you on this and we promise to give you our full support.”

