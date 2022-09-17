News

Ekiti Assembly passes bill for creation of 3 additional LCDAs

Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed a bill for the creation of three additional local council development area (LCDAs) in the state. The passage followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The new additional LCDAs are: Eso Obe, with headquarters at Ikoro-Ekiti, Ikole, with headquarters at Usin-Ekiti and Ayede, with headquarters at Ayede- Ekiti. The report on the bill titled, A Bill for A Law for the Creation of Three Local Council Development Areas in Ekiti (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was submitted by the Chairman of the committee, Tope Ogunleye. The committee recommended that the headquarters of the present Igbara Odo/Ogotun LCDA should be moved from Oke Agbe to Igbara Odo and also urged the government to look at the yearnings of Osi Ekiti people and its environs on the creation of Osi LCDA out of existing Ido Osi Local government. Also at the plenary, the bill for A Law to Repeal and Re-Enact the Ekiti Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti, 2022 was passed.

 

