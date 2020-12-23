News

Ekiti Assembly passes N109.6bn budget

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has approved the passage of N109, 666, 376, 722.61 Appropriation bill for the state. Governor Kayode Fayemi had on 27th October, 2020 presented the budget of N109.6bn tagged “Budget of Recovery and Economic Restoration.”

The passage which occurred yesterday followed report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Mrs. Olubunmi Adelugbua at the plenary. Adelugba said Ministries, agencies and parastatals appeared before various Committees of the House for the defence of their estimates while a Public Hearing was organised on the bill with major stakeholders having opportunities to make contributions.

She said the organisation of the public hearing was in fulfillment of a major requirement of the bill passage, adding that the 2021 budget estimates was consistent with the government’s Fiscal Policy. Adelugbua disclosed that the budget covered all aspects of five pillars of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration developmental agenda.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lawyers paid N5.7bn bribe to influence electoral verdicts –Report

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says judges’ spouses, religious leaders, others serve as couriers The last may not have been heard of the alleged corrupt practices in the electoral justice system, as indications have emerged that a whopping N5.7 billion may have been paid by lawyers to secure favourable judgements for their clients. In order to avoid direct contacts with […]
News

CDC reports 255,076 US deaths from coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 12,028,081 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 184,591 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,476 to 255,076. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, […]
News

UNICEF seeks access to nutrition, health services, vaccines for every child

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

In order to breach the gaps occasioned by the impact of Coronavirus pandemic, UNICEF has called on all governments and its partners across the world, to ensure that all children are exposed to learning, including closing the digital divide. In a new report released ahead of the World Children’s Day titled: ‘Averting a Lost COVID […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: