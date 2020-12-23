Ekiti Assembly passes N109.6bn budget

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has approved the passage of N109, 666, 376, 722.61 Appropriation bill for the state. Governor Kayode Fayemi had on 27th October, 2020 presented the budget of N109.6bn tagged “Budget of Recovery and Economic Restoration.”

The passage which occurred yesterday followed report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Mrs. Olubunmi Adelugbua at the plenary. Adelugba said Ministries, agencies and parastatals appeared before various Committees of the House for the defence of their estimates while a Public Hearing was organised on the bill with major stakeholders having opportunities to make contributions.

She said the organisation of the public hearing was in fulfillment of a major requirement of the bill passage, adding that the 2021 budget estimates was consistent with the government’s Fiscal Policy. Adelugbua disclosed that the budget covered all aspects of five pillars of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration developmental agenda.

Like this: Like Loading...