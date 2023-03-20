Ekiti Assembly Poll, Good Reference Point For Future Elections In Nigeria- Coalition

A human rights coalition under the aegis of the Nigerian Human Rights Community, (NIHRC) has applauded the conduct of the Saturday, March 18 State House of Assembly election in Ekiti State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The NIHRC which is a coalition of over 100 civil societies adjudged the election to be peaceful and credible while commending the INEC performance, the public, and the state government.

The coalition who gave the submission in its preliminary report on Monday signed by the Programme Officers Taiwo Adeleye and Fred Ojinika said the development is giving hope to the rest of Nigeria.

“When a State Governor and the political leadership promote peace and stability, the consequences will be a credible and transparent poll”.

The group commended INEC for the introduction of BVAS, saying that it is the hope for Nigeria in search of elections that meet international standards.

” it will produce a comprehensive account of the election to be distributed to local and international communities.

“Despite the challenges of BVAS, the innovation is the best Nigeria has ever seen. It eliminates rigging and manipulations. What INEC needs to do is to improve on service delivery,” the coalition said.

The NIHRC said the election was a true reflection of the free, prior, and informed consent of the Ekiti people. described the Saturday poll in Ekiti as a good reference point for future elections in Nigeria.

The Community also commended the people of Ekiti State and the political leadership for providing “a remarkable and peaceful atmosphere for the success of the election into the states House of Assembly.”

The group said its officials were impressed by the pre-election peace-building and conflict prevention efforts of the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, counseling the people on the pathway to greatness and asking them to choose a peaceful and orderly election devoid of violence.

“It is important for political leaders to demonstrate affection for peace and stability. This will definitely affect the attitude and perception of the voters on the day of voting.

“This is a complete departure from what is obtainable in some states where state Governors and political actors openly called for attacks on opponents”, adding that “Ekiti State has continued to set the tone for global standards in Nigeria’s electoral fortunes.

“Our observers are impressed by the quality of leadership demonstrated by the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji who was on the air calling on voters to shun violence and counseling on the consequences of any attempt to disrupt the poll.

“The attitude of politicians is key to determining the nature of elections whether it will be peaceful or deadly. The Ekiti Governor provided the leadership. The Governor set the tone for a transparent and credible election which is rare in Nigeria”, the group said.

The NIHRC report also noted a fair gender representation in the poll which featured six female candidates on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) for seats in the 26-member Ekiti Assembly.

“While this is remarkable for a state that already has a female Deputy Governor, Speaker, and secretary to the Government, there is still room for improvement”. The group also urged other states to emulate this type of gender inclusion in a future poll.

“The coalition had deployed 350 local observers, and 25 coordinators across the 16 Local Governments, 19 Local Council Development Areas, (LCDA), and in many of the 177 wards, 2,191 polling units. There are 988,932 registered voters while 783,796 collected the PVC. The number of uncollected PVCs is 205,127.”

In its report, the NIHRC said the efficiency of INEC in Ekiti, the peaceful conduct of the election, and the non-interference of the various institutions including the political and security operatives have left a remarkable milestone worthy of emulation in other states of the Federation.

The group said, “all through the exercise, there were no killings, no reports of violence, no snatching of ballots papers, voters were orderly while the political actors conducted themselves with decorum.”

It said significantly, in many polling stations, based on the counsel of the State Governor, preference was given to pregnant women, people living with disabilities, and the physically challenged

.

‘Even though preference for vulnerable people is not a framework in the country, Ekiti has set the pace which should be emulated by others the group said.

The group also tasked INEC to create more polling units to encourage greater participation in future elections adding that “Ekiti State needs at least 500 more polling units”.

NIRC said the turnout of voters was also low adding that it was an unimpressive decimal across the country.

“It appears while 988, 932 collected their PVCs, they could not exercise their democratic rights for various reasons including but not limited to lack of cash to aid transportation, denial of access to personal funds stuck in banks, and fuel scarcity in some areas.” The group however stated the shortcomings were not enough to significantly alter the outcome of the election.

Like this: Like Loading...