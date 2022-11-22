News Top Stories

Ekiti Assembly sacks Aribisogan, gets first female Speaker

Seventeen out of the 25-member Ekiti State House of Assembly yesterday sacked the newly elected Speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan. Aribisogan, who was replaced by a woman, Mrs Bunmi Adelugba, was also suspended indefinitely. Adelugba thus emerged as the first female Speaker in the history of the state.

Aribisogan, representing Ikole constituency 2, was last week elected to replace Funminiyi Afuye, who died a month ago. Tension continued to build in the Assembly when the roads leading the legislative arm were taken over by the police as well as thugs openly abusing hard drugs and brandishing weapons.

The police prevented journalists and workers from entering the complex, with no fewer than 10 vans and anti-explosive vehicles stationed at strategic locations.

For the emergency plenary meeting that lasted between 6.30 and 9.30 am, the lawmakers removed Aribisogan and also suspended seven of his allies.

After leaving the Assembly, the lawmakers later visited the APC secretariat in Ado Ekiti to pay homage to the leadership. Adelugba said Aribisogan and six other lawmakers were suspended for allegedly sabotaging the passage of the revised 2022 supplementary budget presented by the executive arm of government.

She said: “The Assembly is ready to pardon as many of them that are ready to join us. This is about the party and not the Assembly. The action we took today nullified the first election that produced Aribisogan.

“In the last election, Aribisogan claimed that he had 15, but today, I have 17 lawmakers behind me. Many of the lawmakers said they didn’t vote for him, but he compromised the election.”

 

