Ekiti Assembly to upgrade College of Education College into varsity

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti House of Assembly has passed a bill to upgrade the State College of Education to University of Education, Science and Technology. The bill was unanimously passed at yesterday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker Funminiyi Afuye in Ado-Ekiti.

The passage of the bill followed submission of the report of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology headed by Mrs. Kemi Balogun. Accordingtoareportread by Balogun, the Transitional Provision of Section 38 would give room for the existing students of the College of Education lkere- Ekiti after the effective date of thislawtocompletetheircourse of study as stipulated.

The report after been approved by the Committee of the Whole House was read by the Clerk of the House, Mr Tola Esan and unanimously passed. The Executive Bill was entitled “A Bill for a Law to provide for the Establishment, Incorporation, Constitution, Powers and Functions of the University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti and Other Matters Therewith.” Afuye and Mr Tunde Idowu, who are from Ikere Constituency 2, expressed appreciation to Governor Kayode Fayemi and members for the initiative and speedy passage of the bill. Afuye and Idowu, who hail from Ikere-Ekiti, in Ikere Local Government Area said “the new University of Education, Science and Technology would bring about social and economic development to Ikere-Ekiti, the state, Nigeria and the world at large.”

