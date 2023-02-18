News

Ekiti Assembly urges Buhari, CBN to obey Supreme Court on Naira policy

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to obey the Supreme Court ruling to allow old and new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes to be in circulation until the suit before the apex court is determined. The Assembly also resolved that the state’s Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Akintunde Oyebode set machinery in motion to regulate the activities of Point of Sale (POS) operators with a view to saving the people of the state from exploitation and exorbitant charges imposed on them. These form the resolution at a plenary on Friday where the Assembly appealed to the people of the state to remain calm in the face of hardship they are going through over the scarcity of new notes urging them not to be provoked into engaging in activities that could lead to breakdown of law and order. The Assembly equally urged the people of the state to take the forthcoming general elections seriously and exercise their civic right of voting responsibly at the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly election and March 11 State House of Assembly election. The lawmakers, at the same plenary also screened and confirmed Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde as the first President of the Ekiti State Customary Court of Appeal following her nomination for the post by Governor Biodun Oyebanji. Expressing their concerns on the suffering of the people of the state on the scarcity of the new Naira notes, the lawmakers urged federal authorities and the apex bank to obey the rule of law as enunciated by the Supreme Court ruling to bring relief to the beleaguered masses.

The motion was moved by the lawmaker representing Ekiti East Constituency 2, Hon. Lateef Akanle and seconded by the lawmaker representing Irepodun/Ifelodun Constituency 1, Hon. Femi Akindele. In his lead debate, Hon. Akanle, who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, said nobody in Nigeria can pretend that all is well with the present situation of the country which he described as “precarious.” Akanle regretted that the cash crunch has added to the hardship of Nigerians and the people of Ekiti State whom he said now keep vigil at banks for hours and days in a bid to access their personal money. “It is very unfortunate that our people are now queueing at the banks, some of them are even keeping vigils at the banks. It is not good for our people to be at the banks needing money to do a lot of things only to be paid just N3,000 out of the money they are having at the banks,” he said.

 

