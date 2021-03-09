News

Ekiti bans open grazing over herders’ killing of farmers

Ekiti State government yesterday placed ban on open, night and under-aged grazing while declaring Ikole- Oye axis of the state as a preying route for criminally- minded people.

 

The government in a statement yesterday by Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Hon. Akin Omole, said it came about the submission due to a factfinding that emerged following a condolence visit by Governor Kayode Fayemi to the community on Sunday to symphatize over killings of two prominent farmers in Isaba Ekiti. The two farmers were  gunned down on their farms by suspected herdsmen on Friday.

 

However, the government said it would not allow insecurity of lives and property to thrive in the state especially if available intelligence report that the Ikole/Oye axis of the state was vulnerable to incursions of criminallyminded elements taken advantage of the forest topography to visit unmitigated terror on farming communities in the area was anything to go by.

 

Omole said: “The Government of Ekiti State places great value on the safety of lives and prop  erties of its residents. While we will continue to promote peaceful coexistence of all law-abiding Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious background, government will not condone acts of mindless violence that creates fear amongst our people or deter them from going about their lawful duties in safety on their farms or in their communities.”

 

“The Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Police and Amotekun Corps should mobilize troops within 24 hours to comb the forests in Ikole LGA and secure the area from further attacks.

 

“The Commissioner of  Police has been directed to commence investigation immediately to apprehend the culprits responsible for the dastardly act and bring them to justice.

 

“The state is also making alternative arrangements for enclosed grazing/ranching under the National Livestock Transformation Plan in the state.

 

“Similarly, in line with Mr. President’s recent directive, anyone armed with automatic weapons found in Ekiti forests will be considered a dangerous criminal and treated accordingly by security operatives.”

