News

Ekiti bans traditional festivals in towns, villages

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Ekiti State government yesterday directed traditional rulers in towns and villages to either postpone or cancel for the rest of the year, all pending local festivals in their domains to curb the spread of coronavirus.

 

The State Coordinator of Covid-19 Task Force Response Team, Prof Bolaji Aluko, made the announcement in a statement in Ado Ekiti.

 

He disclosed that Ekiti State had cumulatively recorded 78 positive coronavirus cases, with 29 active, 2 deaths, and 47 discharged, warning that the cases can rise dramatically if public assemblies continued unchecked.

 

He said as the state was gradually entering the full blown season of Traditional Festival, therefore, travels from within Ekiti State and various parts of Nigeria by indigenes and visitors to the various towns and villages during this period of the pandemic, had started to occur.

 

According to him, the attendant incidents of virus transmission in these crowded and boisterous situations, where social distancing is practically impossible, and mask wearing, which is also required, may be impractical for prolonged times.

 

“Consequently, the wise course is to seriously discourage these festivals at this time. “In fact, they are effectively banned by current government guidelines requiring social distancing and limitednumber assemblies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Adamawa gov, Fintiri, breaches airport protocol

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

FAAN: His action irresponsible Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa has come under attack by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for what it termed serious violation of airport security rules and that of COVID- 19 guidelines. The breach came a few days after former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji AbdulAziz Yari was carpeted for […]
News

Philippines defends anti-terror law before US Congress

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Philippines’ foreign ministry has told the U.S. Congress that political freedoms and human rights will be respected as concerns linger over an anti-terrorism law that takes effect on Saturday. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte early this month signed a stricter anti-terrorism bill, condemned by critics and rights groups as a weapon to target opponents […]
News

Police arrest suspected kidnappers in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Police Command in Bayelsa said on Monday that it had apprehended six suspected members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate in the state, including, a female, Ogeneima Omoni, 24. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Mr Asinim Butswat, who made the disclosure in a statement in Yenagoa, said the arrest was effected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: