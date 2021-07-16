Ekiti begs doctors to end strike

Ekiti State Government yesterday appealed to striking resident doctors to end their strike. The Association of Resi-dent Doctors, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti, on Monday commenced an indefinite strike over alleged delayed payment of salary. A statement jointly signed by the state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, and the Commissioner for Information, Akin Omole, stated that the strike was a source of concern for the state government. It said: “But we nonetheless appreciate the understanding of all government workers, especially our health workers, during this fiscally challenging time. “Considering we are still knee-deep in fighting the COVID 19 pandemic, all medical and health practitioners are advised to remain calm and dedicated to duty, while efforts are being put in place to amicably resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”
