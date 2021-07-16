News

Ekiti begs doctors to end strike

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State Government yesterday appealed to striking resident doctors to end their strike. The Association of Resi-dent Doctors, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti, on Monday commenced an indefinite strike over alleged delayed payment of salary. A statement jointly signed by the state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, and the Commissioner for Information, Akin Omole, stated that the strike was a source of concern for the state government. It said: “But we nonetheless appreciate the understanding of all government workers, especially our health workers, during this fiscally challenging time. “Considering we are still knee-deep in fighting the COVID 19 pandemic, all medical and health practitioners are advised to remain calm and dedicated to duty, while efforts are being put in place to amicably resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: FG set to access World Bank’s $750m loan for states

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government is set to access a World Bank loan of $750 million on behalf of the states, to stimulate the local economy and support vulnerable household’s consumption as part of an effort to contain the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, stated this yesterday […]
News

Ugwuanyi’s wife campaigns against gender-based violence

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, yesterday rounded off her state and zonal campaigns against gender-based violence, calling for an allinclusive and sustained crusade to stem the tide of domestic violence, sexual abuse, female genital mutilation, public harassment, among other forms of violence against women in the society. Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who also […]
News

Joy Nyargem: Transforming Her Passion into Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Afrostylicity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nyargem spills her tips and tricks to grow your own influencer marketing platform. Joy Nyargem possessed a passion for fashion and lifestyle from her childhood. Her innate elegance and sense of style became an inspiration to those around her. To share her passion, she founded Afrostylicity. She shares her opinions and recommendations on all things […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica