Ekiti Bishop preaches justice, equity

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Dio, Most Rev Felix Ajakaye, has said operators of the nation’s governance must uphold justice, equity and integrity for the country to make headway in resolving its numerous challenges. Ajakaye added that leadership at all levels must embrace transformation and genuine renewal of attitude to bring the country up to the standard the founding fathers had set prior to Independence 1st October, 1960.

The cleric spoke in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday to commemorate the Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary. It reads: “To God be all the glory for Nigeria and Nigerians yesterday, today and tomorrow.

As we celebrate our 60 years of existence as people of an independent country, Nigeria, I greet and salute all Nigerians for the journey so far. “Today is the anniversary of yesterday, while tomorrow is the celebration of today.’ In this light, I would like to appeal to all Nigerians, including those at the helms of affairs in the different strata of governance in Nigeria, to use this special occasion of Nigeria at 60 for thorough self-examination, stocktaking, review.

