Ekiti: Bizzell Global provides water projects for underserved communities

In order to liberate some people from water challenges in the grassroots in Ekiti State, a management consulting firm, Bizzell Global, has provided two water projects to underserved communities in the state . Earlier, the organisation had in a press release by its Nigeria Country Manager, Damilola Oshinowo, announced the donation of the projects to the two communities in the state. The beneficiary communities are Odo Ayedun-Ekiti and Oke Ako-Ekiti, both located in Ajoni Local Council Development Area in the state. The projects were commissioned during the week by the wife of the state governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, with the Group Chief Executive Officer of Bizzell Global, Dr.Anton C. Bizzell, in attendance. The project, facilitated by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC) in Oye Ikole Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives election in 2023, Akin Rotimi, has a standard borehole 100m deep powered by a Grundfos grade 1 solar powered pump of over 120m capacity.

Oshinowo, in a press release on Friday stated that; “the facility comprises a 5,000 liters capacity ground tank that first steps down the water received from the water table before transmitting through two fiber cylinder bottle water treatment plants, and then sends the water to the 10,000 liters overhead tank before delivery to the water point platform to be fetched by end users in the community. “It is powered by stateof- the art energy efficient solar panels. The two identical projects are sited in Odo Ayedun and Oke Ako communities.” Bizzell, an African- American who traces his ancestry to Nigeria, was also named ‘Ọmọ́wálé’ and welcomed as a son of the community.

