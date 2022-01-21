News

Ekiti budgets N11.6bn for road infrastructure

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Ekiti State government has said it earmarked about N11.6 billion for road infrastructure in the 2022 budget. This includes the completion and rehabilitation of Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki dualization road and rehabilitation of Ado township road, among others. The state government said: “The allocation of the budget by the 5-pillar agenda of the present administration includes governance N36,346,732,689.95, agriculture and rural development N2,208,994,050.91,social i n v e s t m e n t N14,0 8 3 , 9 6 5 , 8 7 5 . 8 7 , knowledge economy N19,713,587,472.85 and infrastructures and industrial development N28,400,713,143.02.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group, army trade words over killings in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A group, Spaces for Change has condemned an alleged extra-judicial killing of innocent locals in the Nwaorieubi area in Mbaitoli council area of Imo state, blaming soldiers from 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army for the alleged killings. But in a swift, spokesman of the Brigade, Lt. Babatunde Zubairu said the Command which had […]
Metro & Crime News

Man remanded for N2.1m land racketeering

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday remanded a 49-year-old man, Oyediran Mufutau, for alleged N2.1 million land racketeering.   The defendant was alleged to have collected the money from Amusat Abdulrafiu with a pretence to sell a piece of land for him and converted the money to his personal use. The prosecutor, […]
News

Ex-LCCI chair: Banks must keep lending to MSMEs

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following PricewaterHouse Coopers’ (PwC) survey on age-long challenge of obtaining funding faced by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, a former Chairman, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Small and Medium scale Enterprise Group (SMEG), John Kachikwu, has insisted that banks must continue to give credit to SMEs despite the financial challenges posed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica