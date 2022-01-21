Ekiti budgets N11.6bn for road infrastructure

The Ekiti State government has said it earmarked about N11.6 billion for road infrastructure in the 2022 budget. This includes the completion and rehabilitation of Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki dualization road and rehabilitation of Ado township road, among others. The state government said: “The allocation of the budget by the 5-pillar agenda of the present administration includes governance N36,346,732,689.95, agriculture and rural development N2,208,994,050.91,social i n v e s t m e n t N14,0 8 3 , 9 6 5 , 8 7 5 . 8 7 , knowledge economy N19,713,587,472.85 and infrastructures and industrial development N28,400,713,143.02.”

