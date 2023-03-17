Ekiti cautions kingmakers against disrespecting, intimidating monarchs

The Ekiti State government has warned kingmakers in the state against disrespecting traditional rulers in the state. This came as the government yesterday resolved the raging crisis between the Alasin of Asin-Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area, Oba Abraham Babalola and his chiefs, with caution that no one must act in a fashion that could desecrate the stool or be disrespectful to any traditional ruler. This position, according to a statement by the Special Assistant Media to the Deputy Governor, Victor Ogunje, was reached at a trouble- shooting meeting held by the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, with the warring traditional chiefs. The Alasin, had in a letter dated February 3 and addressed to the deputy governor, ac-cused the high chiefs headed by Obasalu, Chief Clement Adeyemo, of polarising the town by holding a statutory meeting outside the palace. The monarch also accused the chiefs of intimidation, harassment and taking of divisive steps meant to erode his powers as a monarch, among which was the punishment meted to him for arresting someone, who beat up his wife inside the palace. While presiding over the meeting, the deputy governor directed Obasalu to handover all documents relating to the payment of monthly salaries to the monarch, as part of his statutory duties and potent way to nip the crisis in the bud. However, Afuye urged the embattled monarch to fill all existing vacant stools across chieftaincy hierarchies in the town based on the agitations of the chiefs, saying that this became expedient for peace to be restored to the community. Afuye also advised the monarch to reabsorb some of the suspended chiefs into the fold, so that the matter can be resolved speedily and amicably.
