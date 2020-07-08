Ekiti, CBN to empower 1,000 cassava farmers

The Ekiti State government in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday entered into a partnership agreement to empower 1,000 farmers in the state for commercial production of cassava. To actualize agricultural development, Governor Kayode Fayemi has released over 6,000 hectares of land to Nigeria Cassava Growers’ Association, Ekiti State chapter. Speaking while flagging off the programme in Ado- Ekiti yesterday, Fayemi, who was represented by Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Folorunso Olabode, said the cassava production value-chain would help in propelling industrial development in Ekiti.

Fayemi said that the government had secured N1.9 billion to prepare land across various locations in the state to encourage farming, mass employment and availability of raw materials for agro-al- lied industries. He said: “The value chain in cassava is inestimable. It has over 50 products. Cassava had graduated from the famous gari to high grade starch, syrup, flakes, fufu paste, cassava bread and biofuel. In fact, it has transformed into a golden crop that can transform any economy.

