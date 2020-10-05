Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Cleric murdered as motorist kills policeman

Armed men suspected to be herdsmen at the weekend shot dead a cleric, Mr Kayode Ogunleye, in Ekiti State. Also at the weekend, a motorist reportedly crushed a police inspector to death. Both incidents occurred at Aramoko- Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.

 

The cleric, Ogunleye, was murdered on his farm on the Aramoko-Ijero-Ekiti Highway. The body of the pastor, who was also an official of the local government, was dumped in a forest on his farm.

 

Ogunleye, who was a pastor at All Christian Fellowship Church, was said to have been murdered while working on his farm. It was learnt that the deceased went to his farm to harvest bananas for sales.

 

“If you see the manner he was shot, you will see that he was kneeling down, begging not to be killed,” a resident, who pleaded not to be named, said. Residents described Ogunleye’s killing as barbaric.

 

They also called on security agents to fish out the perpetrators. The state Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, said investigations were ongoing. He said: “It is a suspected case of murder.”

 

Meanwhile, the police officer, who was attached to the Aramoko Division, was crushed to death between Efon and Aramoko-Ekiti on Saturday evening.

 

The officer was said to be on his way to office when the incident occurred. The driver of the vehicle, who sustained critical injuries, was said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

