Ekiti Commences Assessment Of Projects Undertaken By LGs

T he Ekiti State Govrnment has begun a comprehensive assessment of the projects undertaken by the 16 local government areas and 22 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs).

In a statement yesterday, Yinka Oyebode, Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s media aide, said the development followed the release of funds to the councils for the implementation of projects.

He said: “The Project Assessment Committee, headed by the Special Ad – viser to the Governor on Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, Mr Niyi Adebayo, commenced the verification exercise last week with visits to some local government areas.

“The local government areas that have been visited include Efon, Ekiti South-West, Ijero, Moba, Oye and Ikole, among others.”