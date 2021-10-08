Ekiti community battles internal crisis over royal inheritance

Ilogbo Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State is currently engulfed by a royal crisis between two families in the town. The families’ are- Ebi Oke Owa of Ilogbo Ekiti and Isape of Aafin compound Ilogbo Ekiti. They are fighting each other over the rightful owner of the royal heritage of the community as stipulated by the history and traditions of Ilogbo Ekiti. While Ebi Oke Owa is solely laying claim to the royal heritage, Isape Aafin is also claiming the right as the owner of the monarchical position of the town. The two families’ are accusing each other of an attempt to distort the historical facts of the community.

The royal dynasty of Ebi Oke Owa of Ilogbo-Ekiti accused Isape Aafin of allegedly forming an illegal royal lineage called Ile Aafin to get recognition from the state government and destabilize the town. People of Aafin compound in Ilogbo Ekiti had in a statement declared that the royal title of the community traditionally and historically belongs to the family. In a statement signed by the monarch of the community, Oba Edward Ajayi and four other princes, Julius Jegede, Kayode Adeleye, John Olorunfemi and Segun Adebayo, they disagreed that male children from another family house in the community are also entitled to the kingship throne of the town.

They insisted that only the male children in Aafin compound can become Owa of Ilogbo Ekiti. Part of the statement reads: “We have heard, read and observed over the last few years, the machinations of certain elements in the town to distort the norms, traditions, culture, history and legal position regarding the right to the throne of Owalogbo (King) of our dear town, Ilogbo-Ekiti. “But the Ebi Oke Owa of Ilogbo alleged that Isape people are making false claims that Ile Aafin ruling House existed in the town, describing such as highest point of “distortion, dishonesty and abrasion of tradition.”

The aggrieved royal family led by Prince David Agbetuyi, in a statement co-signed by other princes, insists that the history of the community gives them the exclusive rights to the royal stool. They vehemently dismissed the position being maintained by their new rival, (Isape of Aafin compound). Agbetuyi said: “It is only when an Owalogbo- elect is chosen from amongst all the royal families of Ebi Oke-Owa, which constituted the various ruling houses to the Owalogbo stool that the chosen king would now be taken to reside at Aafin to govern the entire community accordingly.

The Lands housing the Aofin and adjoining lands all belong to the community and not the Isape family.” Agbetuyi also claimed that the Isape people migrated to Ilogbo-Ekiti from Ora Ekiti after the Ebi Oke Owa had been constituted and they had their recognized head just like other ruling houses within the dynasty.

He, further, averred that all the historical literature and oral tradition of Ilogbo-Ekiti history agreed that the first settler on the lands now known as Ilogbo-Ekiti Community was Ejemu Okunbobua a crowned prince of the Owa Obokun, Ilesha in the present Osun State.

It was also agreed that the first Owalogbo was Oba Ayikaiye Aka, who came to Ilogbo-Ekiti with other families members from Ilesa supports and references on the statement above can be found in the book: ‘The Contemporary History of Ilogbo Ekiti published in 2010 by Busuyi Oluwasanmi.

“The above statement was equal to the knowledge of the present Owalogbo, Oba Dr Edward Ajayi, who was also acknowledged in the book by the Author under Acknowledgment and whose photograph is on page III of the aforesaid book. And as a matter of fact, the fact stated above was duly authorized by the present Owalogbo of Ilogbo- Ekiti, Oba Edward Ajayi, he even wrote a message from the throne therein at pages vi – viii thereby endorsing the contents. “In the Memorandum filed by Oba Ajayi to the Chieftaincy Commission of Inquiry headed by the Hon. Justice Oyewole dated 19th March 2018, acknowledged Oba Ayekaiye as the first Owalogbo of Ilogbo-Ekiti. Also as far back as earlier May 1961, the late Josie Abe, a known and widely recognized prolific writer of Ilogbo-Ekiti Origin also acknowledged Oba Ayikaiye as the First Owalogbo in his published work about Ilogbo history.

“The descendants of the first Ejemu and founder of the town are still very much around in Ilogbo community and they know clearly the descendants of the Oba Ayikaiye amongst the Ebi Oke-Owa that their progenitor had the pact that the first king should rule over the town despite being a prince.

Consequently, the claim by the Isape people to Oba Arugbo Abanefunfun as the First Owalogbo of Ilogbo-Ekiti is completely false, misleading and blatant distortion of facts relating to the Owalogbo of Ilogbo-Ekiti Stool, having regards to all the literature above,” he said. Agbetuyi, further, explained that Isape people are not in any way related to the first Owalogbo and can’t claim a separate royalty. The State government in its efforts to restore peace has been constantly met the warring families in the community.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi in his usual engagement with community stakeholders at a peace meeting urged all communities to toe the line of peace and never involve themselves in acts that could lead to the breakdown of law and order. “Governor Kayode Fayemi wants peace and tranquillity to prevail in all communities to facilitate sustainable development and fulfilment of his administration’s development agenda.”

Like this: Like Loading...