Ekiti congress: PDP promises to address concerns

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to address the concerns of governorship aspirants over the conduct of the three-man ad hoc delegate ward congress in Ekiti State on Saturday. The aspirants, including an ex-governor, Chief Segun Oni, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Alhaji Lateef Ajijola and Mr. Yinka Akerele, had protested against the congress, alleging that the process was hijacked. However, in a statement yesterday, the PDP said the committee that conducted the congress has submitted its report to the National Working Committee (NWC). The statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, also said the NWC had equally received petitions and complaints from stakeholders on the conduct of the congress.
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Unidentified bodies to undergo DNA test, says LASG
The Lagos State government yesterday said that unidentified bodies of victims of the Ikoyi collapsed building would be subjected to DNA tests, with a view to ensuring that the bodies are released to the right families. The government also confirmed that 38 dead bodies were recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building, with nine […]
FG opens bidding to auction forfeited assets
2,000 firms submit applications The Federal Government, yesterday, opened the bidding process to auction off all forfeited assets at its disposal. Flagging off the bidding process in Abuja, the Chairman of the Inter- Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Forfeited Assets, Dayo Apata (SAN), noted that applications were received from 2000 auction firms. Apata, who […]
Ex-CP, others set welfare agenda for Baba
Following the appointment of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Mr. Usman Baba, as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), some retired and security experts have urged the Baba to overhaul the nation’s security system by ensuring that welfare, morale booster equipment procurement are provided for personnel to effectively discharge their responsibilities. Baba’s appointment […]
