Ekiti congress: PDP promises to address concerns

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to address the concerns of governorship aspirants over the conduct of the three-man ad hoc delegate ward congress in Ekiti State on Saturday. The aspirants, including an ex-governor, Chief Segun Oni, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Alhaji Lateef Ajijola and Mr. Yinka Akerele, had protested against the congress, alleging that the process was hijacked. However, in a statement yesterday, the PDP said the committee that conducted the congress has submitted its report to the National Working Committee (NWC). The statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, also said the NWC had equally received petitions and complaints from stakeholders on the conduct of the congress.

