Ekiti constitutes transition committee, advisory council

Following the election of Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as Ekiti State Governor- elect , the incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi, has approved the composition of a Transition Committee and an Advisory Council. Fayemi stated that the decision is in line with the State Transition Law, 2019.

A press statement yesterday, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode explained that the Transition Committee would among other tasks, study the state of affairs of the present administration, review the programmes and projects of MDAs and map out strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the in – coming government.

The Advisory Council would address unresolved issues. The Transition Committee and Advisory Council comprise members nominated by the state government and the Governor-elect.

“Members of the Transition Committee are: Mr Foluso Daramola (SSG/ Chairperson); Mr Tolu Ibitola (Chief of Staff); Mr Wale Fapohunda, SAN. (AG/ Comm for Justice); Mr Akin Oyebode (Comm for Finance); Mrs Peju Babafemi (Head of Service); Dr (Mrs) Olabimpe Aderiye; Dr Oyebanji Filani and Mr. O’seun Odewale.

Others are: Mrs Margaret Fagboyo; Prof Bolaji Aluko; Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Co-Chairperson); Mr Oluwole Ariyo; Mr Deji Ajayi; Senator Tony Adeniyi; Mr Niyi Adebayo; Engr Dipo Bamisaye; Dr. Habibat Adubiaro; Mr Sunday Fatoba; Prof Bisi Aina and Mr. Adejumo Feyisope.

The Advisory Council members are: Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi (Chairperson); Prof Modupe Adelabu (Co-Chairperson); Surv. Abiodun Aluko and Chief Jide Awe.” The statement added that the Committees are to turn in their reports within six weeks from the date of their inauguration.

