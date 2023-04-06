Ekiti Council Of Elders Expresses Worry Over Attempt To Subvert Transition Process

The Ekiti State Council of Elders has expressed deep concern about the activities of those it described as an unpatriotic element to sabotage the transition process.

This according to the council forms part of its March 2023 plenary where the elders discussed extensively the state of the nation, with reference to the February 25 presidential election “and viewed with concern some extra Judicial activities of some political parties and some unpatriotic elements capable of plunging Nigeria into crisis”

The elders categorically declared that “a call for Interim National government is unconstitutional”.

The Senior citizens in a press release on Thursday signed by the President and General Secretary, Prof Joseph Oluwasanmi and Elder Niyi Ajibulu respectively stated that:

“The Council is worried that the DSS has openly confirmed the nefarious intention to subvert the transition process and our fledgling democracy with their cruel calls for the cancellation of a free and credible election and for the oddity of an interim national government.

“For the survival of the nation, the Council of Elders urges all concerned not to allow tribal, sectional, or individual interests to undermine the corporate existence of the country.

“In as much as the relevant authority has concluded the presidential election and declared a winner, the civilized option for any well-meaning citizen that feels aggrieved is to explore legal avenues for redress”

The elders added that the country belongs to all Nigerians. “Therefore, casting aspersions and name calling against the Yoruba or any tribe for that matter is unacceptable, as it will continue to generate bad blood, distrust and gaping fault lines in the polity”

The Council strongly advises all “to stop activities capable of creating a state of anarchy” tasking the law enforcement agencies to be alert and ensure that” the peace of the nation is not jeopardized under any guise whatsoever”.

Like this: Like Loading...