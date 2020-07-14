Ekiti court remands teenager for alleged murder

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates Court on Monday remanded in prison custody a 17-year-old boy, Ojo Peter, for alleged conspiracy and murder. Peter was detained at the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 16 in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant conspired to murder a 38-yearold man, Obadare Falade. Leramo told the court that the defendant conspired with a mob in his neighborhood and partook to beat up Falade, which eventually led to the latter’s death.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Correctional Centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

