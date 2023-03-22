2023 Elections Politics

Ekiti: CPS, Oyebode Debunks Allegation of Anti Party

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…..Restates Total Commitment to APC

The Chief Press Secretary to Ekiti State Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode has denied an allegation in a trending video backed up with a write-up that he alongside some party members worked against his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) the last Saturday’s House of Assembly election in the state.

Oyebode in a press release he signed on Wednesday described the allegation as cheap blackmail to undermine his loyalty to the party, therefore reiterating his unalloyed commitment to the progress of the APC.

“My attention has been drawn to a trending video accompanied by a short write-up, purporting that I, Olayinka Oyebode, in the company of some APC leaders moved from one polling unit to another in Ido-Ile Ekiti (my home town) urging people to vote for an opposition party, during last Saturday’s House of Assembly election.

“While I would have ignored both the video and those behind its circulation, because it does not represent the true picture of what happened, I cannot ignore the concerns raised by well-meaning leaders, mentors, friends, and colleagues over the childish attempt by some elements to make me a target of a smear campaign.

“For this and record sake, I consider it important that I state my position as follows:

” I am neither in that video nor any part of Ido-Ile Ekiti canvassing support for any opposition party before or during the State Assembly election as alleged.

I cast my vote at my unit 002 and later left for Ikogosi-Ekiti to join my media colleagues (journalists and cameramen) to cover Mr. Governor’s voting exercise.

“Linking me with the video and alleging that I moved from a polling unit to another canvassing support for the opposition party is cheap blackmail and a veiled campaign of calumny targeted at the Government of Ekiti State where I work for. This is ridiculous and wicked.

“The political camp of a former commissioner in the state is responsible for the current smear campaign against my person, simply because I challenged his unjust and manipulative ways.

“My commitment to the growth and success of our party remains unwavering.

“I urge all well-meaning members of the public to kindly disregard the allegations.

“There is no denying the fact there were some unresolved issues between the Okemesi and Ido Ile chapters of APC before the election, which were known to the leaders of the party.

“It is on record that I and some other leaders of the party were at the forefront of resolving the issues.”, he stated.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

