Ekiti Crisis: Aribisogan to challenge impeachment in court

The embattled Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Olugboyega Aribisogan, yesterday alleged that his impeachment by opposing lawmakers contravenes the law, he insisted he is still the speaker of the Assembly.

Aribisogan condemned the gestapo manner at which his impeachment was allegedly done by lawmakers opposed to him, saying such will be subjected to judicial scrutiny to save democracy from total collapse.

Recall that 17 members of the House of Assembly, had yesterday convened between 6.30am to 9.30an under strict supervision of combined forces of security men, and impeached Aribisogan and replaced with a female lawmaker and Chief Whip of the Assembly, Olubunmi Adelugba.

This impeachment was hatched barely one week Aribisogan was elected by the lawmakers to replace the late Speaker, Hon Funminiyi Afuye. The lawmakers also slammed Aribisogan and six other lawmakers supporting him with indefinite suspension, for allegedly sabotaging the passage of the 2022 appropriation supplementary bill.

Alluding to the action taken against him by the lawmakers as a flagrant violation of the extant

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...